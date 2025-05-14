Cruises from Tokyo to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess
Coral Princess Cabins
Coral Princess
Coral Princess Activity/Entertainment
Coral Princess
Coral Princess
Coral Princess

31 Nights

31 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Miyako Island • Aormori • Hakodate • Anchorage • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay+12 more

1,041
Apr 16, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam Cabins
Volendam
Volendam Dining
Volendam
Volendam Activity/Entertainment
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Kodiak • Sitka • Ketchikan • Seattle • San Diego

605
Apr 14, 2026
Holland America Line
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Casino
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Rail Deck Chairs
Seven Seas Mariner

23 Nights

23 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Miyako Island • Hakodate • Muroran • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea+13 more

411
May 14, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam Cabins
Volendam
Volendam Dining
Volendam
Volendam Activity/Entertainment
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

34 Nights

34 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Kodiak • Sitka • Ketchikan • Seattle • San Diego • Manzanillo+7 more

605
Apr 14, 2026
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Cruises from Miami to the USA

Cruises from Miami to the USA

2,812 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo to the USA

Cruises from Tokyo to the USA

70 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to the USA

Cruises from Vancouver to the USA

773 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to the USA

Cruises from Florida to the USA

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.