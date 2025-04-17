Cruises from Tahiti to the USA

We found you 12 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

18 Nights

18 Nights  TranspacificTranspacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Los Angeles

454
Oct 15, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

132
Windstar Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Huahine • Bora Bora • Tahiti+1 more

132
Oct 6, 2025
Windstar Cruises
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia Cabins
Insignia
Insignia Dining
Insignia
Insignia Activity/Entertainment
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

17 Nights

17 Nights  TranspacificTranspacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Pacific Ocean • Honolulu • Hilo • Pacific Ocean+1 more

253
Jun 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
37 Nights

37 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Pacific Ocean • Honolulu • Hilo • Pacific Ocean+18 more

253
Jun 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Los Angeles

173
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

48 Nights

48 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Bahia d'Opunoha • Tahiti • Raiatea+15 more

173
Mar 9, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Honolulu • Kauai • Kailua • Hilo • Maui+1 more

287
Apr 17, 2025
Silversea

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Bora Bora • Tahaa • Raiatea • Huahine+3 more

132
Aug 25, 2025
Windstar Cruises

29 Nights

29 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Huahine • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Bahia d'Opunoha • Tahiti • Raiatea+5 more

173
Mar 9, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti+3 more

132
Jan 5, 2026
Windstar Cruises

38 Nights

38 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco+8 more

173
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

