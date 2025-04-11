Cruises from Sydney to the USA

We found you 22 cruises

115 Nights

115 Nights  World Cruise115 Night World Cruise

Port: Sydney • Adelaide • Perth • Port Louis • Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Gran Canaria+36 more

2,266
Jun 4, 2025
Princess Cruises
26 Nights

26 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Paihia • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles

205
Apr 7, 2026
Princess Cruises
32 Nights

32 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Tahiti • Moorea • Kona • Honolulu • Los Angeles • San Diego+3 more

1,810
Mar 28, 2027
Princess Cruises
30 Nights

30 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu+3 more

2,266
Nov 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
30 Nights

30 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Paihia • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles • Victoria+1 more

205
Apr 7, 2026
Princess Cruises

49 Nights

49 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Sydney • Auckland • Paihia • Suva • Dravuni Island • Apia, Samoa • Tahiti • Moorea+12 more

1,634
Jun 17, 2027
Princess Cruises
33 Nights

33 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Pago Pago • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles+4 more

1,810
Apr 11, 2025
Princess Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Vila • Suva • Honolulu • Los Angeles

98
Mar 17, 2026
Cunard Line

34 Nights

34 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Vila • Suva • Honolulu • Los Angeles • Puerto Quetzal • Panama Canal+3 more

98
Mar 17, 2026
Cunard Line
33 Nights

33 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Timaru • Wellington • Tauranga • Auckland • Waitangi+8 more

580
Mar 6, 2026
Holland America Line

27 Nights

27 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Pago Pago • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Los Angeles

1,810
Apr 11, 2025
Princess Cruises

45 Nights

45 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Vila • Suva • Honolulu • Los Angeles • Puerto Quetzal • Panama Canal+5 more

98
Mar 17, 2026
Cunard Line

26 Nights

26 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Tauranga • Auckland • Tahiti • Moorea • Kona • Honolulu • Los Angeles

1,810
Mar 28, 2027
Princess Cruises

65 Nights

65 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Sydney • Brisbane • Cairns • Darwin • Bitung • Hong Kong • Da Nang • Singapore • Kelang+10 more

1,402
Mar 4, 2026
Cunard Line

77 Nights

77 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Adelaide • Perth • Port Louis • Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo+25 more

2,266
May 10, 2026
Princess Cruises

