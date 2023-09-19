Cruises from Seattle to the USA

We found you 18 cruises

Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Britannia
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Garden Lounge2
Queen Elizabeth
CC Queen Elizabeth Cabin
Queen Elizabeth

21 Nights

21 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Seattle • San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal+3 more

665
Sep 25, 2025
Cunard Line
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
The Local Bar & Grill on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
The Kinky Boots Performance on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore
nclencore Haven ( Photo by Aaron Saunders)
Norwegian Encore
The Cavern Club on Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Encore

20 Nights

20 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo+7 more

481
Oct 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit Cabins
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit's soaring Atrium hosts live music and games throuhout the day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Carnival Spirit
The Alchemy Bar aboard Carnival Spirit (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Carnival Spirit
Most of Carnival Spirit's interiors revel in eye-popping Joe Farcus-era decor (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Carnival Spirit

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 16-day Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena • New Orleans

1,085
Oct 11, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Food Republic on Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Joy
The Dark Ride in the Galaxy Pavilion (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy

21 Nights

21 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Victoria • San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco+6 more

560
Sep 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
22 Nights

22 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Seattle • Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas+7 more

1,228
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line

40 Nights

40 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Sitka • Victoria • Seattle • San Francisco+14 more

665
Sep 18, 2025
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 16-day Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Mobile

1,085
Oct 8, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Sitka • Victoria • Seattle • San Francisco+7 more

665
Sep 18, 2025
Cunard Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 16-day Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Galveston

1,366
Sep 26, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

29 Nights

29 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Seattle • Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas+12 more

1,228
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line

40 Nights

40 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Tracy Arm • Victoria • Seattle • Los Angeles+14 more

665
Sep 17, 2026
Cunard Line

33 Nights

33 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Seattle • San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal+10 more

665
Sep 25, 2025
Cunard Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Tracy Arm • Victoria • Seattle • Los Angeles+7 more

665
Sep 17, 2026
Cunard Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Seattle • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Miami

46
May 11, 2026
Silversea

33 Nights

33 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Seattle • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Quetzal • Panama City • Panama Canal+10 more

665
Sep 24, 2026
Cunard Line

