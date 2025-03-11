Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to the USA

Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaPanama & Scenic South America

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Manta • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal+3 more

202
Mar 22, 2025
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaPanama & Scenic South America

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Manta • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal+3 more

83
Viking Expeditions
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

19 Nights

19 Nights  South AmericaPanama Canal & The Americas

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal • Caribbean Sea+5 more

202
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

19 Nights

19 Nights  South AmericaPanama Canal & The Americas

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal • Caribbean Sea+5 more

83
Mar 17, 2026
Viking Expeditions
MSC Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Arica • Lima • Guayaquil • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • Cozumel • Miami

45
Mar 5, 2027
Silversea

