Cruises from San Juan to the USA

We found you 38 cruises

Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Cabins
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Dining
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Activity/Entertainment
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: San Juan • Lookout Cay • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

501
Mar 31, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas Cabins
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas Dining
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • Puerto Plata • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,514
Nov 2, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Cabins
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Dining
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

1,584
Apr 19, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

27 Nights

27 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Amber Cove • Grand Turk+9 more

1,633
Apr 5, 2026
Princess Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: San Juan • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Galveston

501
Nov 14, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

18 Nights

18 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • Guadeloupe • Dominica • Grenada • Barbados • San Juan • St. Thomas+7 more

1,633
Mar 29, 2026
Princess Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Amber Cove • Grand Turk+1 more

1,633
Apr 5, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,266
Mar 28, 2027
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey To Yacht-filled Harbours And Scenic Sail...

Port: San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami

13
Mar 7, 2025
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From San Juan To Miami

Port: San Juan • Road Bay • Antigua • St. Barts • Tortola • Miami

63
Nov 20, 2025
Explora Journeys

23 Nights

23 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Caribbean Delights To Iberian...

Port: San Juan • Antigua • St. Barts • Puerto Plata • Key West • Miami • King's Wharf • Horta+4 more

13
Apr 2, 2026
Explora Journeys

9 Nights

9 Nights  North America/PacificTortola Charleston Newport & More

Port: San Juan • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Charleston • Newport • New York

398
Mar 28, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From San Juan To Miami

Port: San Juan • St. Barts • Tortola • Antigua • Road Bay • Miami

63
Jan 21, 2026
Explora Journeys

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Of Soulful Sophistication And...

Port: San Juan • Road Bay • Antigua • St. Barts • Tortola • Miami • St. Thomas • Terre-de-Haut+4 more

63
Nov 20, 2025
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: San Juan • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • Tortola+1 more

850
Jan 5, 2027
Azamara

