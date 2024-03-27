Cruises from San Diego to the USA

We found you 91 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

17 Nights

17 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Kona • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Diego

580
Nov 19, 2025
Holland America Line
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

580
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Cabins
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Dining
Koningsdam
Koningsdam Activity/Entertainment
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

915
Mar 29, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • San Diego

998
Oct 11, 2025
Holland America Line

18 Nights

18 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kona • Hilo • Ensenada • San Diego

915
Jan 28, 2025
Holland America Line

35 Nights

35 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Kauai • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Fanning Island • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora+6 more

580
Oct 15, 2026
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo+1 more

580
Holland America Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  TranspacificTranspacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti

139
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

915
Mar 22, 2025
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - San Diego

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego

2,095
Norwegian Cruise Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador

287
May 9, 2025
Silversea

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal-panama City

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas • Panama City+3 more

2,095
Feb 12, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Eastward Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Miami

1,682
Sep 19, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

51 Nights

51 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Fanning Island • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa+16 more

580
Sep 29, 2025
Holland America Line

