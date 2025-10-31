Cruises from Rome to the USA

The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Barcelona • Cartagena • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • Bayonne

149
Oct 25, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Cabins
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Dining
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

17 Nights

17 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • St. Maarten • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve+1 more

517
Apr 6, 2026
MSC Cruises
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

14 Nights

14 Nights  Transatlantic14 Nt Italy, Spain, Azores Transatlantic

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Ponta Delgada • Bayonne

149
Oct 22, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Balcony Cabin (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Dining
MSC Divina
MSC Divina Activity/Entertainment
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

20 Nights

20 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Valencia • Alicante • Lisbon • Madeira • Antigua+3 more

1,933
Oct 17, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticItaly & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Gibraltar • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

79
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Rome • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Ponta Delgada • Fort Lauderdale

309
Nov 15, 2025
Holland America Line

118 Nights

118 Nights  Europe - Western Mediterranean118 Night Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • Barbados • Grenada • Bonaire • Curacao+41 more

432
Jan 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Rome • Alghero • Malaga • Cádiz • Southampton • Paris • New York

1,402
Apr 20, 2025
Cunard Line

26 Nights

26 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Santorini • Kusadasi • Pireaus • Chania • Taormina • Palma de Mallorca+6 more

122
Oct 21, 2025
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Rome • Palma de Mallorca • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Tenerife • La Palma+1 more

205
Nov 17, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticItaly & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Malaga • Madeira • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

79
Oct 30, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Cartagena • Malaga • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Nassau • Tampa

1,867
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Rome • Corsica • Florence • Genoa • Villefranche • Marseille • Barcelona • Cádiz+4 more

1,251
Apr 11, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  TransatlanticAtlantic Crossing & Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea+6 more

1,240
Nov 28, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Madeira • St. Maarten • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve+9 more

517
Apr 6, 2026
MSC Cruises

