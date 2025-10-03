Cruises from Quebec City to the USA

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Boston • Newport • New York+2 more

750
Oct 19, 2025
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Sept-Iles • Halifax • New York • Southampton • Hamburg

1,402
Oct 4, 2026
Cunard Line
13 Nights

13 Nights  North America/PacificFall Leaves To Miami Scenes

Port: Quebec City • Halifax • Saint John • Eastport • Gloucester • Charleston • Miami

Oct 3, 2025
Virgin Voyages
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Sept-Iles • Halifax • New York • Southampton

1,402
Oct 4, 2026
Cunard Line
10 Nights

10 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & New England - Philadelphia

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Bar Harbor • Portland • Boston+1 more

2,392
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Boston • Newport • New York+2 more

1,046
Oct 23, 2026
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Canada & New EnglandA Journey From Stunning Naturalbeauty To Vibrant M...

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Sept-Iles • Sydney • Halifax • New York • Miami

Oct 15, 2026
Explora Journeys

9 Nights

9 Nights  Canada & New EnglandA Journey Through North American Gems & Glittering...

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Sept-Iles • St. Thomas • Sydney • Halifax • Newport • New York

Sep 28, 2026
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Sept-Iles • Halifax • New York

1,402
Oct 4, 2026
Cunard Line
14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John+3 more

1,045
Oct 17, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Corner Brook • Sydney • New York

1,402
Oct 10, 2025
Cunard Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  Canada & New EnglandQuebec City To New York City

Port: Quebec City • Baie-Comeau • Gaspe • Halifax • Boston • Bayonne

30
Oct 22, 2025
Crystal

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Corner Brook • Sydney • New York • Southampton

1,402
Oct 10, 2025
Cunard Line

