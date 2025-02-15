Cruises from Port Canaveral to the USA

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Western7 Nt Key West, Jamaica & Grand Cayman

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Port Canaveral

2,355
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Bimini • Port Canaveral

2,355
Apr 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Norwegian Aqua

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Port Canaveral

Norwegian Cruise Line
13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Azores Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

1,516
May 3, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternKey West & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau+1 more

2,355
Feb 15, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Thomas • San Juan • Labadee • Port Canaveral

May 3, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Port Canaveral

2,820
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

251
Celebrity Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Freeport • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

2,820
Mar 17, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • San Juan • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Port Canaveral

296
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

150
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

39
Royal Caribbean International

