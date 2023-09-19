Cruises from New York to the USA

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Cabins
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Dining
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Aqua Park (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Madeira • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Naples+1 more

4,485
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,134
Celebrity Cruises
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas Cabins
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas Dining
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,684
Royal Caribbean International
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

896
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasPerfect Day Bahamas Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Bayonne

149
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau+1 more

896
MSC Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda - New York

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

3,103
Norwegian Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • Bayonne

2,684
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: New York • Halifax • Reykjavik • Belfast • Dublin • Plymouth • Le Havre • Southampton

2,435
Apr 24, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Reykjavik • Belfast • Liverpool • Le Havre • Southampton

422
Apr 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternBermuda & Eastern Caribbean

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • St. Maarten • San Juan • Labadee • Bayonne

2,684
Royal Caribbean International

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Bayonne • San Juan • St. Thomas • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Maarten • Bayonne

149
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

1,728
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Hamilton • St. George • New York

253
Oceania Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  BahamasBahamas - New York

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Bimini • New York

3,103
Mar 7, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

