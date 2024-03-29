Last Minute Cruise Deals to the USA

Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Cabins
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Dining
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Progreso • New Orleans

1,584
Royal Caribbean International
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi
Explorers Lounge on Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi
The Pool Deck on Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi
Explorer Suite on Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverMississippi Delta Explorer

Port: New Orleans • Darrow • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville+1 more

42
Viking River Cruises
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Cabins
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Dining
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Grand Cayman • New Orleans

1,584
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway Cabins
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway Dining
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,342
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • New Orleans

3,342
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,342
Mar 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • New Orleans

1,584
Mar 22, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • New Orleans

1,584
Mar 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Key West • Freeport • Nassau • New Orleans

1,602
Carnival Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,543
Carnival Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,543
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,602
Carnival Cruise Line

Cheap U.S.A. Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to U.S.A.. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for U.S.A. cruises. Save up to 57% on last minute U.S.A. cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular U.S.A. cruises often sail to during their cruise itinerary. U.S.A. cruises could leave from Miami, Vancouver, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, U.S.A. cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 20th, 2025.

