Cruises from Montreal to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 34 cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Charlottetown • Halifax • Boston+2 more

163
Sep 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

13 Nights

13 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Gaspe • Halifax • Boston • Norfolk • Miami

99
Oct 31, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
9 Nights

9 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Eastport • Portland • New York

605
Sep 28, 2025
Holland America Line
10 Nights

10 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Halifax • New York • Miami

163
Nov 1, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax+3 more

605
Sep 26, 2026
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence River • Gaspe • St. Lawrence River+4 more

179
Sep 12, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

26 Nights

26 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston • Suez Canal+13 more

850
Oct 19, 2026
Azamara

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Havre St. Pierre • Halifax+7 more

850
Sep 25, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Sydney • Halifax • Boston • Suez Canal • Newport • New York+3 more

746
Oct 17, 2025
Azamara

11 Nights

11 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Bar Harbor+3 more

77
Oct 22, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Magdalen Islands • Halifax+3 more

287
Sep 13, 2025
Silversea

12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence Seaway • Gaspe+5 more

129
May 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Havre St. Pierre • Halifax+7 more

746
Sep 23, 2025
Azamara

11 Nights

11 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Sept-Iles • Havre St. Pierre+5 more

139
Oct 17, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston • Suez Canal+2 more

850
Oct 19, 2026
Azamara

