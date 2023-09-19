Last Minute Cruise Deals to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 111 cruises

Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Puntarenas+4 more

580
Mar 7, 2025
Holland America Line
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Cabins
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Dining
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Aruba • Curacao • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • San Juan+2 more

2,435
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas Cabins
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas Dining
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticSpain Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,165
Feb 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Valiant Lady float out
Valiant Lady
Banchan at Gunbae on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Aquatic Club (Deck 15) on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady Mermaid
Valiant Lady
Entrance to the Brilliant Suite on Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - AllFire And Sunset Soirées

Port: Miami • Key West • Bimini • Miami

398
Virgin Voyages
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami

1,933
Jan 27, 2025
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

1,933
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

1,584
Apr 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

241
MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,065
Apr 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Cozumel • Miami

139
Mar 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta+2 more

1,476
Feb 22, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Miami

1,727
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Tortola • St. Thomas • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

3,102
Apr 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta+5 more

480
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Hamilton • Horta • Lisbon

850
Mar 31, 2025
Azamara

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap U.S.A. Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to U.S.A.. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for U.S.A. cruises. Save up to 74% on last minute U.S.A. cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular U.S.A. cruises often sail to Aruba and Barcelona during their cruise itinerary. U.S.A. cruises could leave from Miami, Vancouver, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, U.S.A. cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 19th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.