Last Minute Cruise Deals to the USA

We found you 24 cruises

A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificDreams Of Tahiti Air + Hotel Package From Lax

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraCabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,308
Royal Caribbean International
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
4 Nights

4 Nights  Mexican RivieraCatalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,308
Royal Caribbean International
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
3 Nights

3 Nights  Mexican RivieraEnsenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,308
Royal Caribbean International
4 Nights

4 Nights  Mexican RivieraCatalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,308
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,476
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador+3 more

1,041
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights

32 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kona • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Tahiti • Moorea+1 more

1,046
Apr 8, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,476
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

1,476
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

558
Apr 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Caribbean - AllPanama Canal & The Pacific Coast

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas • Pacific Ocean+7 more

128
Apr 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

205
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,632
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego • Los Angeles

205
Apr 12, 2025
Princess Cruises

Cheap U.S.A. Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to U.S.A.. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for U.S.A. cruises. Save up to 75% on last minute U.S.A. cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular U.S.A. cruises often sail to Aruba and Vancouver during their cruise itinerary. U.S.A. cruises could leave from Miami, Vancouver, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, U.S.A. cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

