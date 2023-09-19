Cruises from Los Angeles to the USA

We found you 175 cruises

Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificLa Lights & Vancouver Vistas

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

May 3, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Windstar Cruises
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Cabins
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Dining
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

6 Nights

6 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

2,525
May 3, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Cabins
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Dining
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Eastbound Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Puerto Barrios • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena+3 more

2,525
Sep 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Mexican RivieraCabo Overnight Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

2,309
Royal Caribbean International

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificDreams Of Tahiti Air + Hotel Package From Lax

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

132
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

129 Nights

129 Nights  World Cruise129 Night World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Nawiliwili • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva+54 more

163
Jan 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraCabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,309
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  AlaskaPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,682
Apr 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  AlaskaPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Seattle • Victoria • Vancouver

1,682
May 5, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

18 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Honolulu • Lautoka • Noumea • Sydney

600
Feb 5, 2027
Cunard Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican Riviera7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,309
Royal Caribbean International

20 Nights

20 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Hilo • Maui • Nawiliwili • Kona • Ensenada • Los Angeles

163
Dec 17, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

32 Nights

32 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kona • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Tahiti • Moorea+1 more

1,046
Apr 8, 2025
Princess Cruises

