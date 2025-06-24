Cruises from Southampton to the USA

Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Vigo • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • Nassau • Miami

1,728
Oct 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Prima

11 Nights

11 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Belfast • Cobh • Halifax • New York

422
Oct 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Regal Princess

31 Nights

31 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon • South Queensferry+9 more

1,826
Sep 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • New York

1,402
Cunard Line
16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Isle of Portland • Cherbourg • Vigo • Azores Islands • King's Wharf+1 more

351
Nov 14, 2025
Princess Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Saint-Malo • Falmouth • Dublin • Holyhead • Greenock • Killybegs+4 more

139
Aug 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York

1,402
Cunard Line
26 Nights

26 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York • Aruba • Panama Canal • Acajutla • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

600
Jan 10, 2027
Cunard Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Bilbao • Vigo • Azores Islands • Antigua • St. Thomas+2 more

1,826
Oct 8, 2025
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Bilbao • Vigo • Madeira • Fort Lauderdale

1,911
Oct 11, 2025
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Olden • Cruise in Innvikfjorden • Nordfjordeid+7 more

1,402
Jul 25, 2025
Cunard Line
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Haugesund • Skjolden • Reykjavik • Halifax • New York

750
Sep 19, 2026
Princess Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York • Amber Cove • Tortola • Dominica • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts+1 more

1,402
Dec 13, 2026
Cunard Line

85 Nights

85 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Mindelo • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth+17 more

97
Jan 11, 2026
Cunard Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York • Newport • Boston • Halifax • New York

1,402
Jun 24, 2025
Cunard Line

