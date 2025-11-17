Cruises from Lisbon to the USA

Explorer of the Seas
13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Canary Transatlantic

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Port Canaveral

2,065
Oct 19, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Star
15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

2,638
Nov 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Puerto Plata • Miami • Galveston

137
Nov 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
MSC Divina
13 Nights

13 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan • Miami

1,933
Oct 24, 2025
MSC Cruises
15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • La Palma • San Juan • Nassau • Miami

253
Nov 9, 2026
Oceania Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Casablanca • Miami

88
Nov 17, 2025
Azamara

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Ponta Delgada • Horta • St. John's • Halifax • Bar Harbor • Boston+2 more

Sep 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Lanzarote • Tenerife • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Miami

746
Nov 23, 2026
Azamara

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Ponta Delgada • Atlantic Ocean • Antigua • Saint-Pierre+5 more

77
Aug 23, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
22 Nights

22 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Bermuda • Miami • Bonaire • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama Canal+1 more

153
Nov 20, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Trans-OceanTransoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Miami

68
Dec 9, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Porto Santo • Miami

163
Dec 5, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Bermuda • Miami

153
Nov 20, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  Trans-OceanTransoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Tenerife • Miami

11
Nov 28, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Trans-OceanTransoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

68
Dec 8, 2025
Silversea

