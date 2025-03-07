Cruises from Iquitos to the USA

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Cabins
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Dining
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

6 Nights

6 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

2,525
May 3, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

998
Mar 9, 2025
Holland America Line
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Cabins
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Dining
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternBahamas, Mexico & Grand Cayman

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Kona • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Diego

580
Nov 19, 2025
Holland America Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Windstar Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,633
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Half Moon Cay • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Puntarenas+4 more

580
Mar 7, 2025
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernBoston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

580
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverHeartland Of America

Port: St. Paul • Red Wing • La Crosse • Dubuque • Davenport • Burlington • Hannibal • St. Louis,

43
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Western7 Nt Key West, Jamaica & Grand Cayman

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Port Canaveral

2,355
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Bimini • Port Canaveral

2,355
Apr 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Wakayama • Shimizu • Yokohama • Honolulu • Nawiliwili • Los Angeles

153
Mar 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.