Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Amsterdam
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

998
Mar 9, 2025
Holland America Line
Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
The Piazza aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
The Dome at Night aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Signature Collection Suite aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Wake Club aboard Princess Cruises new Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

120
Princess Cruises
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Apr 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette Cabins
Celebrity Silhouette Dining
Celebrity Silhouette Activity/Entertainment
4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+3 more

144
Feb 23, 2025
Holland America Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

144
Apr 6, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Aruba, Curacao & Cayman

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

998
Feb 9, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

100 Nights

100 Nights  World Cruise100 Night World Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Panama Canal+54 more

605
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

308
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk+3 more

144
Mar 28, 2025
Holland America Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal+7 more

1,226
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernUltimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Grenada • Barbados • Antigua • Fort Lauderdale

219
Celebrity Cruises

