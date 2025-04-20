Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the USA

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

998
Mar 9, 2025
Holland America Line
6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternBahamas, Mexico & Grand Cayman

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,043
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Princess Cruises
3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernUltimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

79
Celebrity Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

79
Apr 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

31 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta+15 more

1,120
Nov 17, 2025
Holland America Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • San Juan

2,266
Dec 19, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

122
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+3 more

144
Holland America Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernAruba, Curacao & Bonaire Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernFt. Lauderdale To San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Labadee • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Dominica • St. Maarten • San Juan

1,668
Oct 31, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Martinique • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua+1 more

2,043
Oct 18, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Getaway Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,000
Nov 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

