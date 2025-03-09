Cruises from Cape Town to the USA

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+18 more

1,251
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

13 Nights

13 Nights  AfricaCape Town To Mombasa

Port: Cape Town • Monterey • Port Elizabeth • East London • Durban • Richards Bay • Maputo+3 more

27
Dec 23, 2025
Crystal
25 Nights

25 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Dakar • Tenerife • Cádiz • Southampton • Paris • New York

1,402
Apr 13, 2026
Cunard Line
69 Nights

69 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+24 more

1,251
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
45 Nights

45 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Cape Verde • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Malta+12 more

1,045
Mar 25, 2025
Holland America Line

35 Nights

35 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+21 more

411
May 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

