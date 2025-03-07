Cruises from Buenos Aires to the USA

We found you 7 cruises

Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
32 Nights

32 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cruise around Cape Horn • Ushuaia+12 more

1,046
Mar 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
31 Nights

31 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cruise through Beagle Channel • Ushuaia+15 more

1,120
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
31 Nights

31 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cruise through Beagle Channel • Ushuaia+14 more

1,120
Mar 9, 2027
Holland America Line
86 Nights

86 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Recife+44 more

605
Mar 13, 2025
Holland America Line
31 Nights

31 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Itajai • Santos • Peraty • Ilha Grande • Buzios+11 more

860
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises

24 Nights

24 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Rio Grande • Porto Belo • Santos • Buzios • Rio de Janeiro+13 more

78
Feb 17, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

40 Nights

40 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Antarctica • Ushuaia • Cruising • Punta Arenas+15 more

850
Feb 17, 2027
Azamara

