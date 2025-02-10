Cruises from Brisbane to the USA

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific

Port: Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Cairns • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Dravuni Island+3 more

2,194
Apr 23, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Luganville • Mystery Island • Brisbane

2,266
Jan 22, 2026
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Cairns • Lombok • Kelang • Penang • Singapore

2,266
Nov 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
33 Nights

33 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Suva • Apia, Samoa • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea+2 more

2,266
Sep 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Mystery Island • Noumea • Port Vila • Brisbane

1,516
Apr 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia • Willis Island+3 more

941
Feb 10, 2025
Princess Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia • Willis Island+1 more

2,266
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Australia & New ZealandQueensland Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Brisbane

591
Royal Caribbean International

12 Nights

12 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Townsville • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia • Willis Island+3 more

1,634
Mar 8, 2027
Princess Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Sydney • Port Arthur • Hobart • Melbourne • Sydney

2,266
Apr 16, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandNew Zealand Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin+4 more

591
Mar 14, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland+1 more

2,266
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island • Mystery Island • Noumea • Isle of Pines+1 more

1,634
Jan 6, 2027
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Mystery Island • Brisbane

1,516
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Brisbane

591
Royal Caribbean International

