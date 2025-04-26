Cruises from Baltimore to the USA

We found you 39 cruises

Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Dining
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
The Large Interior Cabin on Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Dining
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
The Large Interior Cabin on Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSoutheast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,225
Apr 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Dining
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
The Large Interior Cabin on Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

9 Nights

9 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & New England Cruise

Port: Baltimore • Boston • Saint John • Sydney • Halifax • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Dining
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
The Large Interior Cabin on Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  BahamasSoutheast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Charleston • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Baltimore • St. Croix • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Dominica • St. Kitts • Baltimore

1,225
Apr 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Baltimore • Bimini • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International

9 Nights

9 Nights  BermudaBermuda & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Baltimore • Grand Turk • Half Moon Cay • Freeport • Baltimore

1,613
Carnival Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSoutheast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Charleston • Port Canaveral • Miami • Nassau • Baltimore

1,225
Jan 16, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

9 Nights

9 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & New England Cruise

Port: Baltimore • Boston • Portland • Saint John • Halifax • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Baltimore • Nassau • Princess Cays • Freeport • Baltimore

1,613
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda

Port: Baltimore • Bermuda • Baltimore

1,613
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Baltimore • Nassau • Half Moon Cay • Freeport • Baltimore

1,613
Carnival Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Baltimore • St. Croix • St. Kitts • Antigua • Dominica • St. Maarten • Baltimore

1,225
Dec 27, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Baltimore • St. Croix • St. Kitts • Martinique • Dominica • St. Maarten • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International

Related Cruises

Cruises from Baltimore to the USA

Cruises from Baltimore to the USA

404 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to the USA

Cruises from Miami to the USA

2,812 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to the USA

Cruises from Vancouver to the USA

773 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to the USA

Cruises from Florida to the USA

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.