April 2026 Cruises to US River

Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 29, 2026
Holland America Line
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape Cabins
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape Dining
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,102
Norwegian Cruise Line
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi
Explorers Lounge on Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi
The Pool Deck on Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi
Explorer Suite on Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Mississippi

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverMississippi Delta Explorer

Port: New Orleans • Darrow • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville+1 more

42
Viking River Cruises
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Garden Cafe on Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade Cabin
Norwegian Jade

8 Nights

8 Nights  Pacific CoastalRepo - Pacific Coastal

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • Santa Barbara • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Vancouver

2,095
Apr 11, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,602
Apr 12, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • Santa Barbara • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,810
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,543
Carnival Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Progreso • New Orleans

1,543
Carnival Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Costa Maya • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,543
Apr 18, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: New Orleans • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,602
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverMississippi Delta Explorer

Port: Memphis • Greenville • Vicksburg • Natchez • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge • Darrow+1 more

42
Viking River Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver • Kona+6 more

998
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Hilo • Victoria • Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon+2 more

998
Apr 11, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - New Orleans

Port: New Orleans • Cozumel • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,102
Norwegian Cruise Line

