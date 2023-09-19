Last Minute Cruise Deals to US River

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternBelize & Mexico Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Tampa

1,869
Celebrity Cruises
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Cabins
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Chops Grille on Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,980
Royal Caribbean International
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Cabins
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Chops Grille on Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,980
Royal Caribbean International
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternKey West & Mexico Cruise

Port: Tampa • Key West • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,869
Mar 30, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Tampa

1,854
Apr 23, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,254
Royal Caribbean International

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta+1 more

1,254
Apr 19, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternBelize & Mexico Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Tampa

1,869
Mar 23, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Puerto Plata • King's Wharf • Boston

2,395
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Tampa • Bimini • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Freeport • Tampa

1,254
Mar 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,012
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Tampa

1,478
Carnival Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  BahamasBahamas

Port: Tampa • Bimini • Nassau • Tampa

1,012
Carnival Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,478
Carnival Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean

Port: Tampa • Roatan • Cozumel • Tampa

1,012
Carnival Cruise Line

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 26th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.