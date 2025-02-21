Last Minute Cruise Deals to Uruguay

Powered by AI

We found you 9 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

21 Nights

21 Nights  TransatlanticSouthern Atlantic Crossing

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Rio de Janeiro • Atlantic Ocean • Recife+7 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Cabins
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Dining
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Activity/Entertainment
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cruise around Cape Horn • Ushuaia+4 more

1,046
Princess Cruises
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

10 Nights

10 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Balneário Camboriú • Ilhabela • Rio de Janeiro

11
Feb 21, 2025
Silversea
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa Cabins
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa Dining
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa

8 Nights

8 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

106
Costa Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Angra Dos Reis, Brazil, BR • Balneário Camboriú+2 more

106
Mar 18, 2025
Costa Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Ilhabela • Balneário Camboriú • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

106
Costa Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Rio de Janeiro • Bahia de Salvador • Macapa • Alter do Chao+6 more

850
Feb 25, 2025
Azamara

22 Nights

22 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Rio de Janeiro • Ilheus • Bahia de Salvador • Fortaleza+6 more

517
Apr 3, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Santos • Itajai • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

149
Costa Cruises

Cheap Uruguay Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Uruguay. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Uruguay cruises. Save up to 59% on last minute Uruguay cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Uruguay cruises often sail to Barcelona during their cruise itinerary. Uruguay cruises could leave from . Most commonly, Uruguay cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

