UK Cruise Deals

We found you 183 cruises

21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Bilbao • Vigo • Madeira • Antigua • St. Thomas • Grand Cayman • Galveston

1,802 reviews
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

1,964 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Brest • Rotterdam • Brussels • Southampton

1,802 reviews
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess
Sabatini's on Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Balcony Cabin Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Wakeview Pool on Sky Princess
Sky Princess

15 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton

326 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

Europe - Classic Mediterranean

Port: Southampton • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon • Seville • Cartagena +4 more

371 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nt Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Vigo • Southampton

1,709 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
15 Nights

Iceland & Greenland Cruise

Port: Southampton • Greenock • Reykjavik • Qaqortoq • Nuuk • Sydney • Halifax • Boston

1,572 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Molde • Skjolden • Olden • Haugesund • Southampton

1,709 reviews
Jul 13, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
17 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cherbourg • Vigo • Lisbon • Madeira • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

326 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

3,921 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

Cultural Crossing With Paris And London

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam

287 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
10 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • Southampton • Le Verdon • La Coruna • Porto • Malaga • Ibiza • Barcelona

3,053 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton

1,367 reviews
Cunard Line
12 Nights

Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

225 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Alesund • Molde • Olden • Haugesund • Southampton

1,709 reviews
Jun 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cheap UK Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to UK. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for UK cruises. Save up to 71% on last minute UK cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular UK cruises often sail to Antwerp, Adelaide, Broome, Bali and Albany (Australia) during their cruise itinerary. UK cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Lisbon, Southampton, Reykjavik and London. Most commonly, UK cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

