UK Cruises

Your Search
Reviews
Things to Do
Deals
Ships

We found you 1,182 cruises

Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride Cabins
Star Pride
Cuadro 44 on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Pool on Windstar's Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaTulip Season In Holland & Belgium

Port: Amsterdam • Harlingen • Rotterdam • Antwerp • Brugge • Dover

137
May 5, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady
Gunbae Korean BBQ Restaurant on Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady
A Light Show in The Manor.
Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages refreshed cabin (Photo/Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllPortsmouth To Ireland Scotland & More

Port: Portsmouth • Amsterdam • Brugge • Kirkwall • Stornoway • Greenock • Belfast • Dublin+1 more

1,319
Aug 17, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Cabins
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Dining
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

3,969
Feb 7, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

120 Nights

120 Nights  World Cruise120 Night Viking World Journeys

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Honolulu • Pacific Ocean • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti+65 more

1,240
Jan 5, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Sponsored

80% off second Sailor + free drinks

  • Available on all voyages, including our new 2025 and 2026 itineraries
  • Up to $300 in free drinks per cabin
  • Expanded horizons: Discover gorgeous destinations
  • Hurry! This offer end soon!

Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllA Virgin Celebration Voyage

Port: Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • Ferrol • Portsmouth

1,319
Jul 22, 2025
Virgin Voyages

13 Nights

13 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Eidfjord • Alesund • Trondheim • Santorini • Olden • Stavanger • Mandal • Oslo+1 more

310
Sep 19, 2026
Holland America Line

109 Nights

109 Nights  World Cruise109 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Curacao • Panama Canal • Manzanillo • Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona+24 more

1,402
Jan 18, 2026
Cunard Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • London • Belfast • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Dublin • Plymouth+3 more

321
Sep 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Waterford • Cobh • Dingle • Foynes • Galway • Killybegs • Dublin • Belfast+1 more

3,081
Jul 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  Transatlantic13 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Southampton

252
Apr 25, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Aberdeen • Invergordon • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Stockholm+3 more

746
Jun 19, 2025
Azamara

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Vigo • Southampton

1,402
Mar 1, 2025
Cunard Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Vigo • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • Nassau • Miami

1,728
Oct 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Djupivogur • Lerwick • Invergordon • Dover

99
Jun 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanEurope - Western Mediterranean - Southampton

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Porto • Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Cannes+3 more

2,435
May 8, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) UK Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) UK Cruises

1,402 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 29th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.