Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to UK

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to UK

We found you 12 cruises

10 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Kirkwall • Belfast • Liverpool • Dublin • Cobh +2 more

3,058 reviews
Aug 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Brugge • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo

3,058 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Europe - Northern Capitals

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Le Verdon • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
May 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Waterford • Cobh • Dingle • Foynes • Galway • Killybegs • Dublin • Belfast +1 more

3,058 reviews
Jul 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

10 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • Southampton • Le Verdon • La Coruna • Porto • Malaga • Ibiza • Barcelona

3,058 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam +3 more

3,058 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Waterford • Cobh • Dingle • Foynes • Galway • Killybegs • Belfast • Dublin +1 more

3,058 reviews
Jul 8, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Copenhagen • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
Sep 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Le Havre • Brugge • London • Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga +3 more

3,058 reviews
May 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo • Kristiansund • Hamburg • Amsterdam • Brugge +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Europe - Northern Capitals

Port: Le Havre • London • Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon

3,058 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to UK

Seven Seas Mariner Cruises to UK

399 Reviews
Coral Princess Cruises to UK

Coral Princess Cruises to UK

1,032 Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruises to UK

Viking Neptune Cruises to UK

114 Reviews
Cunard Queen Victoria Cruises to UK

Cunard Queen Victoria Cruises to UK

589 Reviews
MSC Poesia Cruises to UK

MSC Poesia Cruises to UK

515 Reviews
Azamara Journey Cruises to UK

Azamara Journey Cruises to UK

844 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to UK

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to UK

1,973 Reviews
Oceania Marina Cruises to UK

Oceania Marina Cruises to UK

839 Reviews
Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to UK

Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to UK

368 Reviews
Disney Fantasy Cruises to UK

Disney Fantasy Cruises to UK

460 Reviews
Oceania Riviera Cruises to UK

Oceania Riviera Cruises to UK

814 Reviews
Windstar Star Legend Cruises to UK

Windstar Star Legend Cruises to UK

126 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Cruises to UK

Oceania Sirena Cruises to UK

304 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to UK

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to UK

291 Reviews
Viking Jupiter Cruises to UK

Viking Jupiter Cruises to UK

461 Reviews
Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady Cruises to UK

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady Cruises to UK

1,239 Reviews
Holland America Rotterdam Cruises to UK

Holland America Rotterdam Cruises to UK

132 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to UK

Scenic Eclipse II Cruises to UK

24 Reviews
SH Diana Cruises to UK

SH Diana Cruises to UK

27 Reviews
Crystal Symphony Cruises to UK

Crystal Symphony Cruises to UK

16 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.