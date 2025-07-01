  • Newsletter
July 2025 Cruises to UK

July 2025 Cruises to UK

We found you 75 cruises

14 Nights
Wild British Isles: Ireland's West Coast

Ports:Rotterdam • Stornoway • Killybegs • Galway •

Cobh • Dublin • Liverpool • Portree

+4 more

257 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Dublin •

Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon

+3 more

1,775 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Southampton • Greenock • Akureyri • Isafjord •

Reykjavik • St. John's • Halifax • Boston

715 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Southampton • Brugge • Amsterdam • Bergen •

Geiranger • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjordur

+1 more

279 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord •

Baie-Comeau • Charlottetown • Corner Brook

+17 more

791 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon •

Stornoway • Dublin • Belfast • Amsterdam

+3 more

2,997 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
British Isles Explorer

Ports:Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin •

Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool

+5 more

1,205 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

23 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Barcelona • Malaga • Gibraltar • Seville • Vigo •

Southampton • Greenock • Akureyri • Isafjord

+4 more

715 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In London

Ports:Paris • Vernon • Caudebec • Normandy • Rouen •

Conflans Ste. Honorine • Paris • London

106 Reviews
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York • Southampton

1,322 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
British Isles Explorer

Ports:Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon •

Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast

+6 more

1,205 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
12 Nt Mediterranean, Spain & Portugal

Ports:Southampton • Porto • Lisbon • Seville •

Barcelona • Cartagena • Gibraltar • La Coruna

+1 more

182 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

53 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dover • Bergen • Skjolden • Svolvaer • Tromso •

Honnigsvag • Isafjord • Reykjavik • Nanortalik

+13 more

2,232 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton • La Coruna • Seville • Malaga •

Alicante • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

+3 more

217 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights
Scandinavia & The British Isles

Ports:Greenwich • Dover • English Channel • Dublin •

Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast • Ullapool

+16 more

1,205 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

