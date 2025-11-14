Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

UAE Cruise Deals

We found you 32 cruises

16 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hobart • Sabang • Singapore

161 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
Azamara
18 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Safaga • Eilat • Aqaba • Jeddah • Muscat • Dubai

161 reviews
Oct 20, 2025
Azamara
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Sir Bani Yas Island • Manama • Doha • Abu Dhabi

161 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Azamara
14 Nights

Spice Route Cruise

Port: Dubai • Mumbai • Kochi • Phuket • Penang • Singapore

2,887 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
30 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Fujairah • Muscat • Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Seychelles +5 more

410 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

Persian Gulf Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Oman Gulf • Dubai

39 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Costa Cruises
14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

3,053 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Persian Gulf Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Doha

39 reviews
Costa Cruises
14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Seychelles • Muscat • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha

3,053 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
21 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Dubai • Jeddah • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba • Safaga • Cairo • Suez Canal • Jerusalem • Haifa +3 more

81 reviews
Apr 28, 2026
Azamara
7 Nights

A Journey To The Whispering Sands Of Oman

Port: Dubai • Sur • Muscat • Khor Al fakkan • Khasab • Dubai

51 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Explora Journeys
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

53 reviews
MSC Cruises
32 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Villefranche • Rome • Naples • Catania • Argostoli • Chania +14 more

410 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cheap UAE Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to UAE. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for UAE cruises. Save up to 54% on last minute UAE cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular UAE cruises often sail to Aqaba (Petra), Mumbai (Bombay), Bahrain, Khasab and Sir Bani Yas Island during their cruise itinerary. UAE cruises could leave from Abu Dhabi, Piraeus, Barcelona, Dubai and Doha. Most commonly, UAE cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

