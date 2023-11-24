  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

UAE Gourmet Food Cruises

UAE Gourmet Food Cruises

We found you 108 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

16 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Sabang • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Goa

+4 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

19 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Istanbul (leaving) • Kusadasi • Alanya •

Alexandria • Suez Canal • Sharm-el-Sheikh

+7 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

17 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Dubai • Fujairah • Muscat •

Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Dar es Salaam

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

7 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Abu Dhabi •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Manama • Dammam • Doha

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Port Louis (leaving) • Pointe des Galets •

Nosy Be • Seychelles • Muscat • Dubai

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Salalah • Petra • Suez Canal •

Athens • Barcelona • Seville • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

128 Nights
128-day Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+53 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Muscat • Seychelles • Mombasa •

Zanzibar • Nosy Be • Port Louis

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Repositioning Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+2 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

45 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Abu Dhabi (leaving) • Doha •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Khasab • Muscat

+27 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Repo - Asia

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Kelang • Penang • Phuket •

Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao • Muscat

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

123 Nights
123 Night World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton • Lisbon •

Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth

+30 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Middle East Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Khasab • Fujairah • Muscat •

Cruising • Manama • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island

+1 more

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Middle East Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Khasab • Muscat • Abu Dhabi •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

303 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Asia - Middle East

Ports:Doha (leaving) • Manama • Dammam • Abu Dhabi •

Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

UAE Luxury Cruises

UAE Family Friendly Cruises

UAE Gay & Lesbian Cruises

UAE Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

UAE Singles Cruises

UAE Cruises for the Disabled

UAE Senior Citizen Cruises

UAE Fitness & Health Cruises

UAE Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map