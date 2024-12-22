Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to UAE

Find Norwegian Dawn Cruises to UAE

We found you 5 cruises

14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

3,058 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Nosy Be +2 more

3,058 reviews
Feb 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Seychelles • Muscat • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha

3,058 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Doha • Dubai • Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Nosy Be • Port Louis

3,058 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Nosy Be • Zanzibar • Mombasa • Seychelles • Dubai • Doha

3,058 reviews
Dec 5, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruises to UAE

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruises to UAE

1,507 Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to UAE

Seven Seas Navigator Cruises to UAE

325 Reviews
Norwegian Sky Cruises to UAE

Norwegian Sky Cruises to UAE

2,189 Reviews
Oceania Nautica Cruises to UAE

Oceania Nautica Cruises to UAE

414 Reviews
MSC Magnifica Cruises to UAE

MSC Magnifica Cruises to UAE

422 Reviews
Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to UAE

Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises to UAE

368 Reviews
Seabourn Encore Cruises to UAE

Seabourn Encore Cruises to UAE

145 Reviews
Costa Smeralda Cruises to UAE

Costa Smeralda Cruises to UAE

42 Reviews
Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to UAE

Seven Seas Splendor Cruises to UAE

65 Reviews
Le Bougainville Cruises to UAE

Le Bougainville Cruises to UAE

11 Reviews
Le Dumont d'Urville Cruises to UAE

Le Dumont d'Urville Cruises to UAE

10 Reviews
Emerald Azzurra Cruises to UAE

Emerald Azzurra Cruises to UAE

34 Reviews
Azamara Onward Cruises to UAE

Azamara Onward Cruises to UAE

81 Reviews
Explora I Cruises to UAE

Explora I Cruises to UAE

53 Reviews
Oceania Vista Cruises to UAE

Oceania Vista Cruises to UAE

123 Reviews
MSC Euribia Cruises to UAE

MSC Euribia Cruises to UAE

55 Reviews
Celestyal Journey Cruises to UAE

Celestyal Journey Cruises to UAE

32 Reviews
Crystal Symphony Cruises to UAE

Crystal Symphony Cruises to UAE

16 Reviews
Celestyal Discovery Cruises to UAE

Celestyal Discovery Cruises to UAE

3 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.