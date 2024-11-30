Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Euribia Cruises to UAE

We found you 38 cruises

MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

54 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

54 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

54 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
3 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

54 reviews
Apr 2, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha

54 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

27 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona • Seville +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

54 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

54 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

54 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

54 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Doha

54 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Doha

54 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai +1 more

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai +3 more

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

