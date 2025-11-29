November 2025 Cruises to UAE

Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

19 Nights

19 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte+8 more

330
Nov 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

59
MSC Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

59
Nov 29, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha

59
Nov 30, 2025
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha

59
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi

59
Nov 26, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

59
MSC Cruises

36 Nights

36 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth+3 more

40
Nov 15, 2025
Costa Cruises

30 Nights

30 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth • Port Louis • Muscat • Dubai

40
Nov 20, 2025
Costa Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth+3 more

40
Nov 15, 2025
Costa Cruises

43 Nights

43 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town+7 more

40
Nov 13, 2025
Costa Cruises

38 Nights

38 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town+4 more

40
Nov 13, 2025
Costa Cruises

37 Nights

37 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town+4 more

40
Nov 13, 2025
Costa Cruises

36 Nights

36 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Cape Town+4 more

40
Nov 14, 2025
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Cairo • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba • Jeddah • Muscat • Dubai • Abu Dhabi

38
Nov 22, 2025
Celestyal Cruises

