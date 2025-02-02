February 2025 Cruises to UAE

We found you 16 cruises

MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

60
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

17 Nights

17 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Antsiranana • Pointe des Galets+1 more

3,081
Feb 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)
Costa Smeralda

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastPersian Gulf Cruise

Port: Dubai • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Oman Gulf • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

46
Feb 2, 2025
Costa Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha

60
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai • Doha • Bahrain • Abu Dhabi

60
MSC Cruises

38 Nights

38 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Port Louis • Port Elizabeth • Cape Town • Walvis Bay+5 more

46
Feb 28, 2025
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastPersian Gulf Cruise - Air

Port: Dubai • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Oman Gulf • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

46
Costa Cruises

39 Nights

39 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Port Louis • Port Elizabeth • Cape Town • Walvis Bay+6 more

46
Feb 28, 2025
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastPersian Gulf Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Oman Gulf • Muscat • Oman Gulf • Doha • Abu Dhabi

46
Feb 14, 2025
Costa Cruises

36 Nights

36 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanPositioning Emirates Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Port Louis • Port Elizabeth • Cape Town • Walvis Bay+3 more

46
Feb 28, 2025
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Bahrain • Dubai

38
Celestyal Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Doha • Bahrain • Dubai

38
Celestyal Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Doha

38
Celestyal Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Bahrain • Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Doha+6 more

38
Celestyal Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Middle EastMiddle East Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Doha • Bahrain • Dubai • Khasab • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi

38
Celestyal Cruises

