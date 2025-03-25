Regent Seven Seas Cruises to UAE

19 Nights

19 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte+8 more

330
Nov 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
20 Nights

20 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Fujairah • Muscat • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean+8 more

372
Dec 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
20 Nights

20 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Doha • Dubai • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte+7 more

330
May 22, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
141 Nights

141 Nights  World Cruise141 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea+92 more

77
Jan 11, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

21 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Mediterranean Sea • Suez Canal • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Aqaba • Safaga • Red Sea+8 more

372
Dec 7, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte+7 more

372
May 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Maldives • Muscat • Cruising+2 more

372
Feb 16, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

71 Nights

71 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Newcastle • Cruising • Townsville • Cairns • Cruising+40 more

372
Mar 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Colombo+5 more

372
Apr 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

127 Nights

127 Nights  World Cruise127 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea+83 more

77
Jan 11, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Abu Dhabi • Sir Bani Yas Island • Doha • Cruising • Mumbai • Mormugao • Mangalore+9 more

330
Dec 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • South China Sea • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket+10 more

330
May 2, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Colombo+6 more

330
Apr 28, 2027
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Khasab • Cruising • Mumbai • Mormugao • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Galle+7 more

330
Dec 14, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

84 Nights

84 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Cádiz • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote+62 more

330
Oct 31, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

