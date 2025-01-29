Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to UAE

Norwegian Sky

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaAsia - Middle East

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Galle • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao • Muscat • Dubai+2 more

Mar 29, 2025
Norwegian Sky

14 Nights

14 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Seychelles • Antsiranana • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

Apr 19, 2025
Norwegian Sky

7 Nights

7 Nights  AsiaAsia - Middle East

Port: Doha • Dammam • Manama • Sir Bani Yas Island • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

Apr 12, 2025
Norwegian Dawn

14 Nights

14 Nights  AfricaAfrica-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Antsiranana • Seychelles • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha

Jan 29, 2025
