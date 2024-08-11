Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Turkey Cruise Deals

Turkey Cruise Deals

We found you 200 cruises

Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Cabins
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Dining
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

7 Nights

Ephesus & Greek Island Gems

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Aghios Nikolaos • Symi • Kusadasi • Cesme • Athens

145 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star Cabins
Viking Star
Manfredi's on Viking Star (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Star
Viking Star Activity/Entertainment
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

2,063 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes • Santorini • Souda Bay • Nafplion • Athens

1 review
Silversea
View All Prices

9 Nights

Eastern Mediterranean

Port: Athens • Thessaloniki • Istanbul • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini • Athens

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Santorini • Taormina • Naples • Rome

1,504 reviews
Jun 9, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Best Of Greece Cruise

Port: Athens • Ouranoupoli • Kusadasi • Limassol • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Nafplion • Athens

1,680 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Turkey & Greek Isle Gems

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Izmir • Patmos • Rhodes • Spetsai • Athens

145 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Lands Of Legends & Eternal Cities

Port: Athens • Malta • Tunis • Palermo • Taormina • Mykonos • Marmaris • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Kos +3 more

287 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Venice • Zadar • Sibolga • Corfu • Mykonos • Istanbul • Cesme • Santorini • Athens

410 reviews
Sep 1, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Taormina • Naples • Rome

1,504 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Istanbul • Izmir • Mediterranean Sea • Bari • Dubrovnik • Kotor +2 more

804 reviews
Oct 15, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles & Turkey Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Mykonos • Athens

1,572 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

9 Nights

Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med

Port: Ravenna • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Santorini • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Mykonos • Athens

108 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Athens

1,504 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greece, Cyprus & Turkey Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes • Limassol • Athens

1,572 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Cheap Turkey Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Turkey. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Turkey cruises. Save up to 71% on last minute Turkey cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Turkey cruises often sail to Rhodes, Gibraltar, Monaco (Monte Carlo), Haifa (Tel Aviv) and Catania during their cruise itinerary. Turkey cruises could leave from Piraeus, Bari, Istanbul, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Turkey cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

