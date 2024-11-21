Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Sky
14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence +4 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Fusina • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Kusadasi • Crete +4 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
28 Nights

Mediterranean's Iconic Shores

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +14 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
21 Nights

Adriatic & Mediterranean Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Fusina • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +8 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Adriatic & Mediterranean Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +8 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 24, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
28 Nights

Mediterranean's Iconic Shores

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +14 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 17, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
21 Nights

Iconic Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Kusadasi • Crete +9 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
