Find Viking Mars Cruises to Turkey

We found you 11 cruises

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome

150 reviews
May 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco +3 more

150 reviews
May 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

Mediterranean's Iconic Shores

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +14 more

150 reviews
Mar 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

Mediterranean's Iconic Shores

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Katakolon • Corfu +15 more

150 reviews
Apr 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Adriatic & Mediterranean Sojourn

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +8 more

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Mediterranean's Iconic Shores

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Crotone +14 more

150 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Katakolon • Corfu +4 more

150 reviews
Apr 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

150 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Adriatic & Mediterranean Sojourn

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Katakolon • Corfu +10 more

150 reviews
Apr 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

