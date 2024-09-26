Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Azamara Pursuit Cruises to Turkey

We found you 8 cruises

9 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Mount Athos • Kavala • Ouranoupoli • Volos • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Athens

161 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Chania • Aghios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Patmos • Mykonos • Istanbul

161 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Azamara
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Aghios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Patmos • Mykonos • Athens

161 reviews
Sep 25, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Aghios Nikolaos • Amorgos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Athens

161 reviews
Sep 7, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kavala • Ouranoupoli • Volos • Mykonos • Rhodes • Santorini • Crete +2 more

161 reviews
Aug 2, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Koper • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Argostoli • Chania • Santorini • Kusadasi +1 more

161 reviews
Jul 22, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

9 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Paros • Mykonos • Bodrum • Marmaris • Kos • Santorini • Crete • Chania • Athens

161 reviews
Aug 22, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Syros • Cesme • Kusadasi • Patmos • Rhodes • Kos • Aghios Nikolaos • Santorini +2 more

161 reviews
Aug 12, 2025
Azamara
View All Prices

