  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Florida to Turkey

Cruises from Florida to Turkey

We found you 12 cruises

Zuiderdam

128 Nights
128-day Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Scarborough •

Devil's Island • Amazon River • Equator

+53 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

25 Nights
Passage To Spain & Mediterranean Odyssey

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Ponta Delgada •

Seville • Malaga • Cartagena • Alicante

+11 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

116 Nights
116 Night World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal

+48 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

132 Nights
132 Night World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas

+83 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

88 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Huatulco

+33 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

156 Nights
156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cozumel •

Puerto Limon • Picton • Fuerte Amador

+73 more

61 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

111 Nights
111 Night World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Huatulco

+47 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

35 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Atlantic Ocean • King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean

+25 more

37 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

156 Nights
156 Night Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Gulf of Papagayo •

Puerto Limon • Picton • Fuerte Amador • Manta

+72 more

61 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

138 Nights
138 Night Viking World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Gulf of Mexico •

Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Colon

+89 more

88 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

138 Nights
138 Night Viking World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Gulf of Mexico •

Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Colon

+92 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

138 Nights
138 Night Viking World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Gulf of Mexico •

Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena

+95 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to Turkey

1,050 Reviews

Cruises from Piraeus to Turkey

1,481 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Turkey

2,575 Reviews

Cruises from Bari to Turkey

190 Reviews

Cruises from Budapest to Turkey

521 Reviews

Cruises from Dubrovnik to Turkey

1,372 Reviews

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Turkey

2,268 Reviews

Cruises from Haifa to Turkey

180 Reviews

Cruises from Kusadasi to Turkey

684 Reviews

Cruises from Limassol to Turkey

93 Reviews

Cruises from Los Angeles to Turkey

621 Reviews

Cruises from Malta (Valletta) to Turkey

706 Reviews

Cruises from Marseille to Turkey

927 Reviews

Cruises from Miami to Turkey

2,800 Reviews

Cruises from Monaco to Turkey

545 Reviews

Cruises from Mumbai to Turkey

78 Reviews

Cruises from Singapore to Turkey

661 Reviews

Cruises from Venice to Turkey

1,608 Reviews

Cruises from Florida to Turkey

Cruises from California to Turkey

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map