Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Transpacific Cruise Deals

Transpacific Cruise Deals

We found you 10 cruises

25 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria +16 more

445 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Kailua • Honolulu • Hilo • Pacific Ocean • Raiatea • Bora Bora +2 more

410 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Glacier Bay • Sitka +2 more

646 reviews
May 24, 2025
Cunard Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • Pacific Ocean • San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Ensenada +1 more

445 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +1 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +6 more

804 reviews
Sep 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

92 Nights

Grand Pacific Explorer

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Yakutat • Valdez • Gulf of Alaska +62 more

613 reviews
Sep 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Pacific Ocean • Hilo • Kailua +3 more

445 reviews
Jul 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Pacific Ocean • Honolulu • Hilo • Pacific Ocean +1 more

233 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Los Angeles

445 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Transpacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transpacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transpacific cruises. Save up to 45% on last minute Transpacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transpacific cruises often sail to Tahiti (Papeete), Hilo, Honolulu, Los Angeles and Kodiak during their cruise itinerary. Transpacific cruises could leave from Los Angeles, Seattle, Tahiti, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Transpacific cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 4th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.