Transpacific Romantic & Couples Cruises

We found you 36 cruises

Celebrity Solstice

17 Nights
Tahitian Treasures Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea •

Auckland • Paihia • Sydney

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

25 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean •

San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Astoria, Oregon

+17 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

36 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Victoria •

Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • San Diego

+10 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess

29 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Tahiti • Moorea • Pago Pago • Tauranga

+3 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights
Fiji Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Isle of Pines •

Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Apia, Samoa

+3 more

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

30 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Victoria •

Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • San Diego

+8 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

33 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Tauranga • Auckland •

Pago Pago • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui

+5 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Hong Kong

+6 more

1,028 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

27 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Tauranga • Auckland •

Pago Pago • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui

+1 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

23 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Tahiti • Moorea • Pago Pago • Tauranga

+1 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga •

Suva • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui

+3 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

25 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Suva • Tahiti •

Moorea • Honolulu • Maui • San Francisco

+2 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

31 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Los Angeles •

Honolulu • Maui • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia

+6 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga •

Suva • Tahiti • Moorea • Honolulu • Maui

+1 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

23 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Los Angeles •

Honolulu • Maui • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia

+1 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

