Last Minute Cruise Deals to Transatlantic

We found you 35 cruises

16 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Malaga • Casablanca • Madeira • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

2,790 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Princess Cruises
15 Nights

Atlantic Sojourn

Port: Rotterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Isle of Portland • Brest • King's Wharf +2 more

130 reviews
Oct 12, 2024
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Seville • Lisbon • Tampa

1,841 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
18 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Ponta Delgada • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • Martinique +3 more

262 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
13 Nights

Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

61 reviews
Oct 26, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
12 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Horta • Hamilton • Miami

81 reviews
Nov 13, 2024
Azamara
14 Nights

Spanish Farewell

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Alicante • Malaga • Seville • Madeira • Fort Lauderdale

1,104 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Holland America Line
21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Bilbao • Vigo • Madeira • Antigua • St. Thomas • Grand Cayman • Galveston

1,804 reviews
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • St. John's • Ponta Delgada • Motril • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,182 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

3,777 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
16 Nights

16 Nt Transatlantic Spain & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Madeira • Gran Canaria +2 more

1,505 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
25 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Seville • Southampton • Isle of Portland • Vigo +3 more

55 reviews
Sep 14, 2024
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Malaga • Seville +3 more

373 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
22 Nights

22n Ult. Iceland, Greenland & Caribbean

Port: Amsterdam • Reykjavik • Prince Christian Sound • Qaqortoq • Nuuk • St. John's • New York +3 more

1,677 reviews
Aug 19, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
12 Nights

Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

227 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Celebrity Cruises
Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 70% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Lisbon, New York (Manhattan), Ponta Delgada and Malaga during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Lisbon, Southampton, Rome and London. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

