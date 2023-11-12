  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Transatlantic Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Transatlantic Gay & Lesbian Cruises

We found you 308 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Nights
Portugal & Bermuda

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Porto • Lisbon

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

14 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Reykjavik •

Belfast • Cobh • Isle of Portland • Le Havre

+1 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Alicante • Malaga •

Lanzarote • Tenerife • Freeport

+1 more

1,502 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

14 Nights
14 Nt Azores & Spain Transatlantic

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada •

Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Seville • Malaga • Alicante •

Valencia • Barcelona

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • St. John's •

Ponta Delgada • Motril • Ibiza

+2 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
12 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Tranatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Tenerife •

King's Wharf • Port Canaveral

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf •

Ponta Delgada • Cobh • Amsterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Dublin • Belfast •

Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Southampton

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Valencia • Seville •

Lisbon • Tampa

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Lanzarote •

Las Palmas • Tenerife • Cape Verde • Recife

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Bermuda And Normandy Explorer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • King's Wharf • Cobh •

Cornwall • Cherbourg • Brugge • Ijmuiden

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada •

King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cherbourg • Rotterdam •

Copenhagen • Oslo • Hamburg

384 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Cartagena • Malaga •

Gibraltar • Casablanca • King's Wharf

+2 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Transatlantic River Cruises

Transatlantic Luxury Cruises

Transatlantic Family Friendly Cruises

Transatlantic Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Transatlantic Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Transatlantic Singles Cruises

Transatlantic Cruises for the Disabled

Transatlantic Senior Citizen Cruises

Transatlantic Fitness & Health Cruises

Transatlantic Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map