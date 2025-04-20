Find windstar star seeker Cruises to Transatlantic

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticAtlantic Ocean Passage

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • St. Maarten+2 more

1,240
Dec 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Cabins
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Dining
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Barcelona • Rome

1,866
Apr 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

78
Apr 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Cabins
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Dining
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic Aqua Park (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Madeira • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Naples+1 more

4,484
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticWestern Europe Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • King's Wharf+1 more

2,000
Nov 10, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Azores Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

1,516
May 3, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticItaly & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Gibraltar • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

78
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticSpain Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,165
Feb 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Barcelona • Cartagena • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • Bayonne

149
Oct 25, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

1,584
Apr 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Boston

Mar 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Reykjavik • Belfast • Liverpool • Le Havre • Southampton

417
Apr 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Rome

1,866
Apr 12, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Transatlantic13 Nt Western Europe Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Porto • Ponta Delgada • King's Wharf • Port Canaveral

251
Oct 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Bahamas Transatlantic

Port: Galveston • Nassau • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

2,105
Mar 16, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.